MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Federal authorities said they’ve taken a group of Haitian migrants into custody after coming ashore Tuesday afternoon in Key Biscayne.
Officials said they are investigating whether the group of 42 migrants was smuggled to the United States.READ MORE: Saharan Dust Quite Noticeable Across South Florida
The vessel involved was seized.READ MORE: Judge To Rule On Mask Mandate Lawsuit Involving Gov. Ron DeSantis
Haiti’s southwestern peninsula was hit earlier this month by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, killing at least 2,200 people, injuring more than 12,000 others and destroying nearly 53,000 houses.MORE NEWS: Person Injured, Another Detained After Shooting On Ocean Drive
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)