By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Haiti, Local TV, Miami News, Migrants

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Federal authorities said they’ve taken a group of Haitian migrants into custody after coming ashore Tuesday afternoon in Key Biscayne.

Officials said they are investigating whether the group of 42 migrants was smuggled to the United States.

The vessel involved was seized.

Haiti’s southwestern peninsula was hit earlier this month by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, killing at least 2,200 people, injuring more than 12,000 others and destroying nearly 53,000 houses.

