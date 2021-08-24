FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An expecting mother is urging other women who are pregnant, or thinking about becoming pregnant, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s a concern as cases rise.

Nationwide, health experts have seen a dramatic increase in the number of pregnant women with COVID-19 in the past several weeks. The highly transmissible Delta variant and the low vaccination rate for women who are pregnant have led to it.

“I’m 37 weeks pregnant now, I’ve done all the testing, I’ve done multiple ultrasounds, the baby is good, he’s great. So I would recommend that pregnant moms get the vaccine, it’s not gonna affect you or your baby. You should get it, you should get protected,” said Lucea Pizano-Urbina.

She said that could save a life.

“You want to be there for your baby. If you have COVID and you go into the hospital and have your baby you won’t be able to see your baby, even immediately after having him, so we should get the vaccine,” said Pizano-Urbina.

She said she was concerned before getting vaccinated.

“I just wanted to be protected from the virus really. I was worried, obviously, but I talked to my doctor and he told me absolutely you should get a second shot,” she said.

Health experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control urge all maternity patients to get vaccinated to help prevent miscarriages, preterm deliveries, and other significant problems. Doctors say the vaccine is safe and effective and they are discouraged by the latest figures.

“We know that for a number of reasons pregnant women have not taken the vaccine. In fact, when you look across the data, only about one in four pregnant women have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Broward Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus.

“I mean, I’ve never seen anything like this before. Now we’re dealing with young people and especially pregnant young women, and that is devastating. We have seen many, unfortunately, many pregnant women so far in our critical care unit and we’ve been dealing with it. Some of them are unfortunately not fortunate enough to leave the hospital. The worst part is, they deteriorate right after they have the baby and are not able to hold that baby and not able to see that baby for days and weeks. It’s really unfortunate and this is preventable,” said Broward Health’s ICU Medical Director Dr. Sunil Kumar.

Doctors say the vaccines do not cause more miscarriages and infertility.

Pizano-Urbina, who is a Broward Health employee and expecting her second child, hopes that others will listen to her message and get vaccinated.