MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Half a million dollars worth of drugs and guns are off the streets on Tuesday.
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office and other agencies seized weapons, cash and other items valued at over %500,000 at two homes separate homes last Friday.
BSO says the bust came after a two-month investigation.
Among the drugs recovered, authorities found kilos of cocaine and Xanax.
No arrests have been made at this time, police said.