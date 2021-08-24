MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was killed in a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 early Tuesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said just after 5 a.m. the driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV was heading south in the northbound I-95 express lanes near the Golden Glades interchange when he slammed into a Subaru.READ MORE: Hurricane Andrew: 29 Years Since Monster Category 5 Storm Devastated South Dade
The impact caused the Subaru to plummet off the flyover into the grassy area below, a fall of about 300 feet, where it caught fire.READ MORE: Miami Dade College To Host Pop Up COVID Vaccination Sites On Its Campuses
The man driving the Subaru died on the scene. His passenger was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Toddler Dead, Family Members Injured In Northwest Miami-Dade Stabbing
The northbound express lanes are currently shut down.