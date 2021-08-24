FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – “Unmask our children! Unmask your children!”

A small group of people gathered Tuesday to protest Broward’s mask mandate.

It comes on the day the school board responded to the state’s demand on Friday that it drop the mandate and allow parents to opt out.

“We’re concerned about here in Broward is our students, our staff, our community,” said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Osgood said the district is in compliance.

In its response, the board “requests that the State Board rescind the Order,” saying the power to make the rules is with the “…duly locally elected district school board and not the appointed State Board of Education or its appointed Commissioner of Education.”

“We believe clearly that the Florida constitution gives local school boards the right to make policy for local school districts,” said Osgood.

The board said it can also impose dress related requirements “…if the district school board finds that those requirements are necessary for the safety or welfare of the student body or school personnel.”

“We are going to continue to focus on our students, our staff and following the guidelines of the constitution, requiring that we provide them with a safe, health work environment to learn and work in,” said Osgood.

As for allowing parents to opt out, the district said, “The Department of Health Emergency Rule does not state that the opt-out must be unlimited, or otherwise prevent schools from establishing parameters for the opt-out.”

“We believe that we are in compliance with the executive order. We have options for mask outs, if individuals have, if a student has an IEP, 504 plan,” said Osgood. “We also believe the governor is overreaching his authority.”