FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has become the club’s first-ever player to be selected to the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game roster.
The Mexican international has been selected among the league's best talents for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game which will be played on Wednesday, Aug. 25th at Banc of California Stadium against the best LIGA MX players.
Pizzaro will also be one of the eight players representing the league in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, Aug. 24th.
Pizarro scored the first-ever goal for the team and scored the first game-winning goal in the first-ever match at DRV PNK Stadium.
In his last two matches, Pizzaro has scored three goals, the club won both games.
Pizarro was featured in LIGA MX before joining Inter Miami, winning the LIGA MX Clausura title twice, the LIGA MX Apertura title once, and the Copa MX Clausura title once.