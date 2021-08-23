Taste Of The Town: Tur Kitchen Tantalizes Tastebuds With Its Mediterranean CuisineTur Kitchen, located on Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables is a contemporary, elegant, and ingredient-forward concept that celebrates the food, drink, and culture of the Mediterranean region.

Disney World Tweaks Face Mask PolicyVisitors to Walt Disney World can now choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters, and outdoor attractions.

Disney Retires FastPass For New System With Added CostFor the first time in Disney’s history, line-skipping privileges at the parks will have an added cost starting this fall.

Miami Seaquarium Being SoldPalace Entertainment, owners of the Virginia Key attraction, is selling it to The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America.

'House Calls With Dr. Phil' Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4: 'I've Always Had This Dream Of Going Where They Live'Dr. Phil McGraw, TV’s most famous and well-known mental health professional, is now making house calls, literally.

Disney Nearly Doubles Price Of ‘Very Merriest’ Christmas Party TicketsIf you were planning a trip to the happiest place on Earth for this year's "Very Merriest" Christmas party, expect to pay up.