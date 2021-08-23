MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hazy, hot, and humid weather across South Florida as the new week kicks off.

On the first day of school for Miami-Dade, Monday morning began with passing showers but only for isolated areas, from Broward to Miami-Dade to the Upper Keys. Rain chances for the eastern cities drop to very low levels into the afternoon hours and storms will develop and stay over far inland areas.

South Florida will be left with a thick layer of Saharan dust and that’s why we’re dealing with hazy skies. The dust will linger through mid-week so the hazy and hot pattern remains through Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will hit the steamy low 90s Monday through Wednesday but expect sweltering feels-like temperatures at or above 100 degrees for the next three days. While overnight lows are barely dipping and staying in the lower 80s.

A little relief from the heat is possible later in the week because storms are forecast to return on Thursday. This will be due to a mid-level low that will form over the Atlantic and move across the Bahamas and Florida by Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will drop back down to the upper 80s because of the rain.