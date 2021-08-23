MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Summer is officially over for Miami-Dade public school students as they head back to the classroom for the first day of school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district with 334,000 students, is excited that in-person learning has returned to all public schools.

Masks are mandatory inside the classroom and on school buses as well. There are only some exemptions for valid medical reasons. Students will be able to take off their masks while they’re eating, while they’re outside for recess, physical education, or switching classrooms.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he understands some students may be anxious about returning to school.

“We recognize the anxiety and the nervousness associated with returning to the classroom, particularly for students who have not been in the classroom for over 18 months. That is why we have invested significantly in counselors, mental health professionals. and support systems for those students. So my message to you, the child, the student, is we are ready for you. We’re ready to virtually hug you, teach you, comfort you with a healthy nutritious breakfast and lunch. Don’t be afraid of speaking with your teacher, with a counselor, with a principal, anything you need we are ready to provide you. It’s going to be a great day, it’s going to be a great year,” he said.

In addition to masks, Miami-Dade schools will have a three-foot separation between student stations.

Any student who tests positive for coronavirus, or has potential exposure, will have to quarantine for ten days.

Miami-Dade joins other districts, including Broward, with mask mandates which are in direct violation of state law which says parents have the right to make that decision for their children.

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back as six Florida school districts are now defying state law.

Carvalho said he expects to hear from the Florida Board of Education soon, especially after the Department of Education threatened Broward and Alachua Counties with financial penalties if they don’t drop the mask mandates.

“Look, I know this week it is possible that we may receive a message from Tallahassee with a possible declaration of consequences against our salary or position. For me, that’s a small price to pay to ensure the health and well-being of our students and teachers. So, I will wear that as a badge of honor. I do not fear the consequence. We did the right thing. We will continue to do the right thing despite any threat or possible consequence,” he said.

The districts with mask mandates include Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsboro, Alachua, and Sarasota.