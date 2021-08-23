MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hungry for a sandwich? Not just any sandwich, but a Cuban sandwich because Monday marks National Cuban Sandwich Day!

This tasty pressed sandwich originated from Cuba but became popular in Florida.

You cannot go wrong with a Cuban sandwich, which has the perfect ratio of bread to fillings including a mouthwatering mix of sweet ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles on Cuban bread.

This popular dish pays tribute to the rich history of Cuban immigrants and their contributions to American culture.

If you’ve never had one before, today is the perfect time to try this Miami favorite.

Cuban sandwichs became quite popular in Tampa during the mid-1860s. However, the sandwich likely originated in the Key West as a common lunch food to Cuban workers who sailed back and forth for employment, pleasure, and family visits.

Later on, Miami fell in love with the sandwich when Cuban expatriates introduced the sandwich to the area during the 1960s. The Cuban sandwich became so popular, that there is now a long-standing friendly rivalry between Tampa and Miami. So much so that in 2012, Tampa designated the “Historic Cuban Sandwich” and the “signature sandwich of the city of Tampa.”

Alongside ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, salami is also included in the Cuban bread recipe in Tampa, due to the area’s large Italian immigrant population.

In Miami, Cuban sandwiches do not include salami.