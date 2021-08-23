MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida community is continuing to step up to help Haiti as efforts on the ground to save lives continue in the country.

“These are pre-packed boxes with food hygiene blankets COVID protection, snacks this is for an entire family for a week or two,” said Michael Capponi, founder of the Global Empowerment Mission.

Inside the warehouse of Global Empowerment Mission in Doral, countless boxes full of needed supplies are ready to go to Haiti.

“I was there literally two days ago,” said Capponi.

The non-profit organization’s CEO saw the destruction caused by August’s massive 7.2 magnitude earthquakes firsthand.

“You can drive for four or five miles down the street and every single house is literally rubble, there’s people under the rubble who haven’t been taken out yet it’s a very serious situation,” said Capponi.

Some of these supplies have already arrived and have helped thousands, according to the organization.

Capponi said they are getting these supplies to community leaders in Haiti and making sure it’s done safely.

“The priests, those on the ground who knows everybody and let them handle their own distributions,” said Capponi. “Because the port is already in the region; it makes things much more easy – the port is very guarded with gates and walls.”

More help for Haiti being collected in North Miami Beach on Monday.

“Right now, on the ground people are in need, in need of everything,” said Philippe Bien-Aime.

The city even getting some help from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker gathering supplies.

“I just wanted to do my part and do as much as I can,” said Baker.

The city of North Miami Beach is collecting donations at 700 NE 124 Street in North Miami.