MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line is changing its COVID-19 vaccine requirements due to restrictions put in place by several of the Caribbean ports of call including the Bahamas.

The Bahamas will require that all guests on cruise lines calling on Bahamian ports be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, effective September 3rd.

Carnival said effective August 28th through October, for departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, only children under 12 and adults with a medical condition that prohibits their vaccination are exempt from vaccination requirements to sail.

“Carnival is advising guests of this update, and any guests that have received an exemption applicable through October have been informed of this change and that exemptions beyond these two categories are rescinded,” according to a statement from the company.

The cruise line is already sailing all its voyages to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s definition of a vaccinated cruise. All Carnival crew members are vaccinated as are 95 percent, or more, of guests, with the exception being a small number of exemptions approved for children under 12 and certain adults who are unable to be vaccinated.

All Carnival guests are required to confirm their vaccination status and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test before boarding.