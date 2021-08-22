LOOKING FOR NEWSClick here for the latest headlines from CBSMIAMI.COM
Alberto Carvalho, Broward Schools, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Mask Mandates, Miami-Dade Schools, Rosalind Osgood

Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour to the escalating controversy surrounding mask mandates in our schools.

The latest salvo fired by the Florida Board of Education at Broward County, giving them a deadline to comply or face financial repercussions.

Miami-Dade County earlier this week defied the governor’s order and could be next to face the wrath of the state board.

GUESTS:

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent

Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County School Board Chair

Watch PART 1 in the video player above.

Watch PART 2 in the video player below.

