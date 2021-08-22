Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour to the escalating controversy surrounding mask mandates in our schools.
The latest salvo fired by the Florida Board of Education at Broward County, giving them a deadline to comply or face financial repercussions.READ MORE: Standing By Mask Mandate, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho On Weekend Tour Of Schools
Miami-Dade County earlier this week defied the governor’s order and could be next to face the wrath of the state board.
GUESTS:
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools SuperintendentREAD MORE: Dolphins Blow Out Falcons 37-17 In Lone Home Preseason Game
Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County School Board Chair
Watch PART 1 in the video player above.
Watch PART 2 in the video player below.MORE NEWS: Fall 2021 Back To School Mask Guide