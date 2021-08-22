MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins were back home Saturday night without a capacity limit on fans for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

Led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they didn’t let the fans down.

A 37-17 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons saw many players come up with big games.

Linebacker Sam Eguavon was the defensive star of the night.

He had four sacks, the most by a Dolphins players in a preseason game in nearly two decades, 11 tackles, recorded a safety with one of the sacks and knocked the Falcons quarterback out of the game.

It was a lengthy list of accomplishments for a player trying to make the roster.

Defensive back Nik Needham had another productive game as well.

On offense, all three quarterbacks threw touchdown passes.

And with a long list of receivers out with injuries, the Dolphins had no problems because other receivers like Jaylen Waddle, Kirk Merritt and Mack Hollins had good games. Running back Myles Gaskin had two touchdowns – one on the ground and he caught one from Tagovailoa.

Keep in mind, Atlanta did not play many of its starters. But this was still a strong Dolphins effort.

Coach Brian Flores continues to play his starters in preseason games while many teams sit them out. His philosophy: “We don’t play scared and I don’t coach scared.”

The Dolphins also have many young players so they need to get game experience in the preseason.

After a 10-6 turnaround season last year under Flores, the coach certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt as he has proven to have his finger on the pulse of this team.

The Dolphins wrap up the preseason next Sunday in Cincinnati at 4 p.m.

You can catch that final preseason game right here on CBS4. It’s a national broadcast, so Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper and Steve Goldstein won’t be on the broadcast. Thanks for watching the first two preseason games as our CBS4 local broadcast.

Check back later this week for a game preview of the preseason finale.