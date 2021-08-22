MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After an active weekend tracking two tropical systems making landfall, it will be much calmer this weekend with only one area to watch in the eastern Atlantic which has a low development potential.

Hurricane Grace made a second landfall in Mexico early Saturday with wind speeds of 125 mph, making it a strong Category 3 hurricane. This coming after it crossed over the Yucatan Peninsula last week.

Heavy rain caused mudslides and flash flooding over a large area of central Mexico following landfall. The storm dissipated inland shortly after landfall with the last advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Henri weakened slightly and made landfall as a tropical storm Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Rhode Island. The storm has since slowed and is expected to nearly stall over New England before being pushed east off the coast of Maine early this week.

Flash flooding and eventually larger river flooding is expected over Northern New Jersey, New York, and parts of New England. Although it is forecast to continue to weaken over land, the slow moving storm has now become an inland flooding threat to much of the area with larger rivers not expected to crest until later this week.

After the final advisory is issued for Henri, the only other area to monitor is an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa which has a low development potential over the central Atlantic later this week.

Helping to limit any tropical development is a large area of Saharan Dust, which will move over the region over the next few days.

Hazy sunshine can be expected with just a few storms developing each day over the interior.

Due to the lack of rain temperatures are forecast to be over 90 degrees with heat index values at or just above 105 degrees.