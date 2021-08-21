MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public school students head back to class on Monday, August 23.

This year includes a mask mandate. It requires students, teachers, and staff to wear masks, just like what we saw last week when Broward public schools resumed.

With two days until class begins in Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is on a weekend tour of schools, starting Saturday at North Miami Senior High, where he explained how things are going to work on Monday.

“Masks will be required of all students, all grade levels, all teachers, the entire work force, visitors and volunteers at all schools at Miami-Dade Public Schools,” said Carvalho.

Thursday the Miami-Dade School Board voted, reaffirming Carvalho’s mask mandate.

“In Miami-Dade, the decisions we have made are well informed in medicine and public health. There is no compromising on the issue of health and the protection of their teachers,” he said.

Miami-Dade now joins Broward and Alachua Counties with mask mandates.

That’s in direct violation of state law which says parents have the right to make that decision for their children.

Carvalho said he expects to hear from the Florida Board of Education soon , especially after the DOE threatened to withhold funds equal to the salaries of Broward and Alachua school board members if those school districts don’t drop the mask mandate.

“On that I will not compromise, and look, if that comes with a threat to position or salary, it’s a small price to pay to be on the right side of this issue and I’m comfortable with that. I’m perfectly at peace,” he said.

The districts, including Miami-Dade, do have mask mandate exemptions for children and adults with a documented medical need.