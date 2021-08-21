MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Henri is now a hurricane and is expected to make a rare landfall in New York.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center issued uprgraded Henri to a hurricane.

The storm has top winds of 75 mph and is moving move north-northeast at 14 mph.

It’s still about 465 miles south of Montauk on New York’s Long Island.

Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be on Long Island or in southern New England — most likely Connecticut.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland. Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Long Island hasn’t taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

