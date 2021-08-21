MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In South Florida, football means family and that rings true for Mason Taylor. The starting tight end at St. Thomas Aquinas also happens to the son of Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

The younger Taylor plans to make a name for himself one day, and definitely looks up to his father who is also his coach.

“It’s a good thing. He has a lot of experience. He teaches me a lot. he teaches me a lot about the game, people, fans, everything, social media,” explained Mason to CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

When Cugno asked how he ended up as a tight end and not a defensive end, he replied, “I played defensive end all throughout little league, but people kept yapping in my ear and just kept telling me tight end, I’m going to grow, I’m going to be all this, so I tried it out and I ended up loving it.”

The thing about tight ends is when they aren’t catching touchdowns, they have to block those defensive ends. So, it does make for interesting moments at home with his father, a former defensive end for the Dolphins. There is a little chip block every once in a while.

“Yea, I beat him up a little bit. Some tight ends don’t like blocking, but I really love it,” said Mason.

Something else Mason loves is winning. And going to a school like St. Thomas, there are standards to uphold. Resting on pedigree isn’t an option.

“After the season I’ll come out for track practice to get faster, weight room, use all the activities I can do to make me a better player,” he said.

To Mason, becoming a better player also means becoming a better teammate. It’s always the team first when talking about his goals.

“The goals for this year, first of all, is win a state championship because that’s the tradition here. Put numbers on the board and just help my team win.”

It’s important for Taylor to keep the school tradition going and win another state championship. “Anything under that is not a good year,” he said.

Mason has already committed to play at LSU next season.

If you’d like to nominate a high school football player for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, click here.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.