DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman who was reportedly working as a masseuse at a Deerfield Beach massage parlor is facing charges related to human trafficking.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, investigators first made contact with Shujuan Kolson on June 16 while conducting an inspection at Yu Wen Inc. (dba Oriental Massage) located at 186 N. Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach. During the inspection, deputies determined Kolson was unlawfully practicing healthcare without a license at the business.

A follow-up multi-department investigation concluded that Kolson was in violation of an active federal probation for charges related to bringing in and harboring aliens.

She was taken into custody on August 17 for unlawfully practicing healthcare without a license. A United States Marshals hold was then placed on Kolson on Aug. 18 for violation of her federal probation.

Her arrest was part of ‘Operation Breaking Chains,’ a statewide effort spearheaded by the Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force focused on reducing human trafficking throughout and prosecuting those responsible for trafficking individuals.

If you suspect human trafficking in your community, BSO encourages you to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357 (HELP).

