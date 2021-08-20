WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By Jennifer Correa
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sizzling sunshine will be the key weather player on Friday across South Florida.

Mainly dry conditions continue thanks to dry air in the atmosphere which is limiting the chance for storms. Also, an east flow will push the sea breeze far inland where storms are possible during the afternoon but these storms will develop and stay over the Everglades.

Since lots of sunshine is expected with almost no rainfall, Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the steamy 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be near the sweltering triple-digits. A similar forecast is expected for Saturday, so steamy, hot, and humid conditions should last through the weekend. Then a tropical wave will bring back the summer storms to South Florida early next week during the start of the school year in Miami-Dade.

In the tropics, Grace has strengthened again to a category 1 hurricane, Friday morning, as it tracks westward over the Bay of Campeche. Hurricane Grace is expected to make landfall along the eastern coast of Mexico this weekend.

Then there is Henri in the Atlantic, which is still a tropical storm as of Friday morning but is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday. Then Henri is forecast to make landfall later Sunday in southern New England as a category 1 hurricane but impacts will stretch down through New Jersey and up through Maine.

