MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami, along with police and fire rescue, is teaming up with Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church to collect relief supplies for the victims of the Haiti earthquake.

Last weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southern part of the country killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed more than 75,000 homes and businesses.

In Little Haiti on Friday, Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson, along with Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Manolo Reyes, kicked off the donation drive at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church.

“We have a list of things that should be given. We don’t want any water or clothes. People need housing. They need generators, they need batteries, diapers, toiletries, things that they can use right now because they do not have places to live. Those places that they do have will become full very quickly,” said Watson.

Several tents have been donated, more would be welcome. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are also being accepted

Donations may be dropped off at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church, 110 N.E. 62nd Street.

They may also be dropped off at the following City of Miami Fire-Rescue stations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Fire Station 9 – 69 NE 62 Street

Fire Station 5 – 1200 NW 20 Street

Fire Station 7 – 314 Beacom Boulevard

Fire Station 8 – 2975 Oak Avenue

Fire Station 11 – 5920 W Flagler Street

