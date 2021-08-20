MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Heat announced Friday that all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

Exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief,” the team said.

Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date will not be allowed at work, and if they remain non-compliant eventually will be considered to have resigned.

The Heat said in a statement that the “stability and success of the live events industry hinges on prioritizing safety — of our players, our employees, our partners, our fans, our vendors and the media.

One of the ways we can substantially minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission is to ensure our entire staff is vaccinated.”

The Heat have not yet revealed their plans for welcoming fans to home games this season.

