MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat is bringing the flames back to the basketball court, as the team released their 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Friday.

After making the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season and making offseason moves, Miami enters the new season with their eyes on the prize.

Their season kicks off at home against the defending NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 21.

Miami will play a road-heavy schedule during the first few months of the regular season, with 26 of their first 42 games coming on the road.

Fortunately, their schedule evens out, with 25 of their final 40 regular-season games will be played at the FTX Arena.

The Heat is currently scheduled for 22 national TV appearances, with five games airing on ESPN, five games on TNT, and 12 games on NBATV.

Miami is not scheduled for a Christmas Day game but is for a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Some other key games for the team include matchups against the Lebron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Finals runner-up Pheonix Suns, and Kyle Lowry’s return to his former team, Toronto Raptors.