MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will gather Friday to remember two law enforcement officers who died from COVID.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Fort Lauderdale police Officer Jennifer Sepot at the Abundant Life Church in Margate. Sepot had been with the department since 2017.READ MORE: Mega Job Fair Next Week In Sunrise, Companies Looking To Fill 5,000 Positions
A funeral service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro R. Febles will be held at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in southwest Miami-Dade. Febles served more than 11 years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop E – Miami. According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends and co-workers, he died of complications from COVID-19.READ MORE: Florida Judge Won't Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging School Mask Mandate Ban
On Thursday, the Miami Beach Police Department announced the loss of officer Edward “Eddie” Perez who they said died from COVID.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer Dubraska Guevara Fired Over "Disorderly" Incident
Perez was a 25 year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.