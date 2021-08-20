WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID-19, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Lauderdale Police, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will gather Friday to remember two law enforcement officers who died from COVID.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Fort Lauderdale police Officer Jennifer Sepot at the Abundant Life Church in Margate. Sepot had been with the department since 2017.

Jennifer Sepot (Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

A funeral service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro R. Febles will be held at Woodlawn Park Cemetery in southwest Miami-Dade. Febles served more than 11 years with the Florida Highway Patrol in Troop E – Miami. According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends and co-workers, he died of complications from COVID-19.

Lazaro R. Febles (Courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

On Thursday, the Miami Beach Police Department announced the loss of officer Edward “Eddie” Perez who they said died from COVID.

(Courtesy of the Miami Beach Police Department)

Perez was a 25 year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

