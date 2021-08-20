MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major step in a long-time coming Everglades Restoration project.
On Friday, ground was broken for a massive underground curtain wall to be built west of Las Palmas. The wall will allow more water to stay in Everglades National Park and allow it to flow south into Florida Bay which is necessary for Everglades restoration.
The South Florida Water Management District said the underground concrete barrier will also help mitigate flooding in the 8.5 square mile area of the Las Palmas community.
"When I took office, I made Everglades restoration and protection of Florida's water resources a top priority," said Governor Ron DeSantis in a statement. "My administration has provided record investments and expedited key projects to restore the Everglades and send more water south."
The wall will be over two miles long, 63 feet deep, and 26 inches wide. Construction is expected to be complete in April 2022.