MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The death toll in Haiti from last weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has topped the two thousand mark.

A plane loaded with relief supplies is scheduled to leave Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning.

On Thursday, a plane loaded with medical supplies left from the Opa-locka airport. The charter flight was arranged by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) which worked with their medical team on the ground in Haiti to determine which items were critically needed by healthcare centers, hospitals, and other medical facilities to address the medical needs of those impacted.

Items that were sent included generators, since there is no electricity in hospitals in the impacted area, medical supplies, aspirin, and other critical medications.

“This is the first of several flights going to Haiti. This one prioritized is actually a smaller aircraft than what the other ones will be because the focus of this flight is to get the life-saving materials into the hands of the doctors, the hospitals, and the first responders and also to provide water,” AHF Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane.

AHF has charted a second flight that will carry the thousands of pounds of items needed by families, children, and those with critical illnesses. It will depart on Wednesday, August 25th.

Click here for a list of organizations gathering funds and supplies to help those in need in Haiti.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been airlifting seriously injured survivors to Port au Prince for treatment. Since Sunday, they transported about 100 people. They’ve also flown in more than 200 urban disaster and relief personnel to the hardest hit areas in the southern part of the country along with 800 pounds of relief supplies.

Hospitals in Port au Prince are at capacity and doctors are struggling to treat the over twelve thousand earthquake victims.

In a blow to relief efforts, a major hospital in Port au Prince closed as part of a two day shut down to protest the kidnapping of two Haitian doctors. As a result, a mother and her child died waiting for one of the doctors who was seized.