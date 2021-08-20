TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s State Board of Education has given Broward and Alachua county school districts 48 hours to comply with the state statute and rule on mask mandates or else face a financial penalty.

In a statement, it said, ” School board members of districts have willingly and knowingly violated the rights of parents by denying them the option to make health care decisions for their children – a blatant violation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which Governor DeSantis signed into law on June 29, 2021.”

The rule requires public schools to “allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask.”

“We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior.”

If the districts don’t drop their mask mandates, “the Florida Department of Education will then begin to withhold from state funds, on a monthly basis, an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates until each district demonstrates compliance.”

The education department said the school district, can not reduce any other expenditures other than those related to compensation for school board members, and they can’t reduce any funds that impact student services or teacher pay.

Corcoran said he and the Board of Education have the right and duty to impose additional sanctions and take additional enforcement action to bring each school district into compliance with state law and rule.