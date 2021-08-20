MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of another monoclonal antibody treatment center on Friday.

This one is in Bonita Springs.

DeSantis has spent the week announcing the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment centers across the state including one in Broward County, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

DeSantis said the treatment can help keep people out of hospitals after they are infected with the virus but those seeking treatment have to qualify.

“The majority of people who get admitted to the hospital for COVID, over 90 percent, did not get a monoclonal antibody treatment early on in their infection,” DeSantis said on Friday.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system.

The state is using Regeneron which the FDA has authorized for emergency use as post-exposure prevention for COVID-19. However, the FDA says Regeneron is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.

The treatment provides a temporary, but immediate boost to the immune system which can help reduce chances that a patient will develop serious complications.

Regeneron is delivered intravenously or by injection and the treatment is free.

21 treatment sites are expected to be open throughout the state by next week.

If you qualify for treatment, visit patientportalfl.com to make an appointment.

More information and a map of other monoclonal antibody sites is available at floridahealthcovid19.gov. You can also call 850-344-9637.