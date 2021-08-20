CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of another South Florida police officer.
Coral Springs Police Sergeant Patrick "Pat" Madison died on Friday due to complications of COVID-19, according to the police department.
Sgt. Madison, 43, was a decorated 15-year member of the Department.
Madison, 43, had a son and a fiancé.
"Pat's death is tragic and untimely; he was taken from us way too early. Announcing the death of one of our members is the hardest thing I have had to do as Chief of Police. Especially when that member had a tremendous impact on our organization, and a bright future ahead of them. Pat's life was in service to others. Pat was a leader to his fellow officers, a friend to many and a mentor to future law enforcement officers in our Explorer Program," said Chief Clyde Parry.
Sgt. Madison’s death comes on the same day family and friends said their final farewells to two other South Florida law enforcement officers.
Fort Lauderdale police officer Jennifer Sepot and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles.
The Miami Beach Police Department also lost 25-year veteran Edward “Eddie” Perez this week.
All died from complications due to COVID-19.