FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital has opened a monoclonal antibody clinic for COVID-19 pediatric patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

They are using the Regeneron cocktail on COVID-19 pediatric patients to help prevent them from potentially getting very sick and requiring hospitalization.

Patients must be 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 lbs. with confirmed COVID-19 and other high-risk factors. The outpatient clinic will be open seven days a week and the treatment will be administered as an intravenous infusion.

The hospital currently has five patients admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit. In the month of August, they admitted 18 patients so far, up from five patients admitted during the month of July.

Broward Health opened a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic in early August.

Regeneron has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and risk of death by 70%. It also reduces household contact to COVID by 82%.

Regeneron is what is being used in the Florida monoclonal antibody treatment centers opening up across the state.

