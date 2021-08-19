PARKALND (CBSMiami) – A judge has decided to not drop the charges against Scot Peterson, the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas the day of the massacre.

“While we are extremely disappointed with the judge’s decision, we take solace knowing that the truth will come out at trial. My client is innocent of any criminal wrongdoing, and did all he could to save lives during Nikolas Cruz’s abhorrent massacre,” said attorney Mark Eiglarsh.

Peterson, 58, faces multiple counts of child negligence for failing to enter the school building and confront the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

Prosecutors have said that Peterson failed to come to the rescue as confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz was shooting into classrooms and hallways, leaving 17 dead and 17 others wounded.

The law that he’s accused of breaking specifically applies to caregivers, but Eiglarsh says a law enforcement officer on a school campus doesn’t fit the legal definition of a caregiver.

The judge says this is a matter for the jury.

In Thursday’s statement, Eiglarsh added that “the public has been fed a false narrative about Scot Peterson. We have overwhelming evidence proving that the numerous actions that my client took during the attack was done to save lives.”