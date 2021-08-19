MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After making landfall near Tulum, Mexico, Hurricane Grace is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula.

As of 8 a.m., Grace was 45 miles south-southeast of Valladolid, Mexico moving toward the west near 17 mph.

On the forecast track, Grace will move across the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and over the southwest Gulf of Mexico late Thursday through Friday. The hurricane will likely make a second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday.

Grace has sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Grace is expected to weaken as it crosses Yucatan, but re-intensification is expected when the center reaches

the Gulf of Mexico.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from north of Cancun to Campeche and from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud and the coast of mainland Mexico north of Cabo Rojo to Puerto de Altamira.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the center was about 525 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with 70 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days but could approach southeastern New England on Sunday.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.

What’s left of Fred is moving over southern New York with winds of 25 mph.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours as it crosses southern New England.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for parts of New York and central New England.