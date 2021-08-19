TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Studies from overseas show vaccinated people are beginning to show worsening symptoms in their breakthrough cases.

That is some of the data behind the recommendation for a third booster shot.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis commented about the booster.

While he still has many questions about how necessary it is, he said there will be no shortage of shots if the FDA approves it.

“Hopefully, the FDA is not going to approve that, I don’t think, unless they have enough clinic data to suggest that this would be something that would be worth doing,” he said. “If the FDA approves it, people will be able to go to the pharmacy, and they’ll be able to do it. All those vendors are just simply going to follow what is authorized. So if they do authorize a third shot, you can go to CVS, you can go to Publix, you can go to Walgreens and you can still get it. My sense is there’s so much of this in stock, generally, that I don’t think it’s going to be a huge problem.”

The governor made those comments in Ormond Beach while unveiling another monoclonal antibody treatment site.