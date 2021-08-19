MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Joint practices between the Dolphins and Falcons have been a reunion of sorts for head coach Brian Flores and Atlanta’s starting QB Matt Ryan.

The two were teammates back during their Boston College days.

“I was a senior when he was a freshman. He was a very good player right off the bat. He was carving us up as a scout team player, so we wanted him out of there and that’s a true story,” said Flores.

At Thursday’s practice, there was some revenge with guys like Xavien Howard and rookie Jevon Holland picking off “Matty Ice.” Between the former league MVP and star receiver Calvin Ridley, the dolphins have had their hands full this week.

“Every week we go against a top receiver no matter where we at,” said Howard. “So just getting better and just working on guys and just seeing different ways on how you can play different guys in this league.”

“I always like to look good now so I appreciate that,” said Fins linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The return of two key contributors was a welcomed site Thursday at camp. Roberts and the wide receiver unicorn himself Preston Williams. Both were activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Williams coming back from a foot injury adds another wrinkle to the Fins aerial attack.

“When everyone is out there healthy and playing, we can be real dangerous,” Williams said.

That wide receiver group is loaded with guys fighting for roster spots. Mack Hollins is one of those guys, and he’s having a big camp. All of his touchdowns are capped off with a dunk over the goal post. A celebration that’ll be flagged in 2021.

“The rule says I can’t touch the goal post that means I just have to get my legs a little fresher and elevate the ball a little higher maybe,” he joked.

He’s been dunking a lot in camp, and will continue his fight to make the roster all the way through cut day.

“When I was a rookie and second year, I was real confident,” he said. “And as I got older, I realized confidence doesn’t take you too far in the room upstairs with all the coaches when they’re making cuts. So I’m always biting my nails until that 53 man comes out.”

