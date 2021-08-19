ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Visitors to Walt Disney World can now choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters, and outdoor attractions.
It's the latest tweak of Disney World's mask policy, they previously had been required in those outdoor areas.
Face coverings remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters, and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.
Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing, and crowd limits.
Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.
Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.
