DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon when fires broke out on two boats in Dania Beach.

Images from Chopper 4 show Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews putting out the flames near 399 Lewis Lane, as smoke rises from both vessels.

One was a 50-foot catamaran, the other was a 45-foot catamaran according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Both boats were docked at the time.

BSFR said there were workers on one of the boats resurfacing or reglazing the boat at the time of the fire.

Two men suffered burn injuries. One received significant burns to his lower legs and the other suffered minor burns.

Both are expected to recover.

Both boats were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard since the fires started on the water.