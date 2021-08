Miami Seaquarium Being SoldPalace Entertainment, owners of the Virginia Key attraction, is selling it to The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America.

'House Calls With Dr. Phil' Premieres Wednesday Night On CBS4: 'I've Always Had This Dream Of Going Where They Live'Dr. Phil McGraw, TV’s most famous and well-known mental health professional, is now making house calls, literally.

Disney Nearly Doubles Price Of ‘Very Merriest’ Christmas Party TicketsIf you were planning a trip to the happiest place on Earth for this year's "Very Merriest" Christmas party, expect to pay up.

Taste Of The Town: Green Bar & Kitchen Serving Wide Variety Of Vegan Meals, Juices, & MoreGreen Bar and Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale is a go-to for South Florida foodies offering a wide variety of vegan meals and juices where their vegan dreams come true.

Former 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Cast Member Christopher Hart ArrestedA former cast member of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" was arrested and charged with battery.

Taste Of The Town: Spice Up Your Summer At Bourbon Steak As Part Of Miami SpiceBourbon Steak is James Beard award-winning chef Michael Mina's modern American steakhouse at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa.