MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Seaquarium is being sold.
Palace Entertainment, owners of the Virginia Key attraction, is selling it to The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America.
This will be the fourth property that The Dolphin Company has in Florida. They also operate GulfWorld in Panama City Beach, Marineland in St. Augustine, and Dolphin Connection in Duck Key.
"Our previous experiences with The Dolphin Company give us full confidence that they will expand their best practices to the Seaquarium and ensure all species, especially marine mammals, will receive the best of care and attention as they do in their habitats all over the world," said John Reilly, Chief Operating Officer of Palace Entertainment, in a statement.
Miami Seaquarium opened its doors for the first time in 1955. It grew to become a center for wildlife conservation, and the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of distressed marine animals.