MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on January 7, 2019. In two seasons with Miami, he’s played in all 32 games with seven starts and tallied 45 tackles (24 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. Eguavoen also has six special teams stops.

Prior to Miami, he spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

Also on Tuesday, the team pared the roster down to 85 players.

This is the first wave of cuts as the team begins to take regular-season shape.

Despite the cuts, the team did make another addition. Miami brought in offensive lineman in former second-round pick Greg Little in a trade with Carolina.

