MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second straight week, Dolphins players got to hit someone other than their own teammates.

On the heels of a joint practice against the Bears, in come the Atlanta Falcons.

Two joint practices in the same offseason has been a welcomed change.

“It’s always cool to see something new, something fresh. Like you said, some new faces and go against somebody else, a different scheme and just getting more experience with some different stuff is the biggest benefit to that,” said Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown.

“Yeah, we compete against each other,” added Fins safety Eric Rowe. “But when you go against someone else, you kind of step up a little bit.”

Unfortunately, Miami is still without three of their top targets. Will fuller, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker are still out.

In the meantime, the connection between Tua Tagovailoa and rookie Jaylen Waddle grows. Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday the offense is predicated on going through progressions and finding the open target. And Waddle seems to be getting open a lot.

“I never realized how many times he was targeted today, but that’s kind of the mindset that we have of trying to get the ball out quick and let our guys, our playmakers make plays,” Tagovailoa said.

“We try to do everything right. Come as close to perfection as we can. So him going through his reads, me going through my routes and hopefully they time up,” Waddle said.

Fellow first round pick Jaelan Phillips is back on the field. The former Cane said he was crawling out of his skin watching his team play without him. But used the experience of being injured to see the game from a different angle.

“Obviously, the time out was frustrating. But like I was saying earlier, it was kind of a new perspective. It was really cool to see it from outside looking in and it just always makes you appreciate the game more when it gets taken away for a couple of weeks,” he said. “Just know when I came back today I was definitely excited. I woke up in a good mood.”

