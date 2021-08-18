MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board is expected to vote on Wednesday whether or not they’ll require students to wear masks when school starts on Monday, August 23.

It’s likely a mask mandate will pass based on the unanimous recommendation of a medical task force on Monday which gathered to discussed safety measures for the return to school in Florida’s largest school district.

The panel consisted of six doctors and public health professionals who all agreed masks should be mandatory for students and staff, saying there is no gray area.

Following the recommendation, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he fully supports the task force’s recommendation due to the surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the extremely contagious delta variant. However, he also supports an opt-out option for certain students.

The medical task force reviewed the most recent Miami-Dade data, including the nearly 22,000 new cases over the last week, as well as a positivity rate of close to 20%.

They also discussed protocols for school buses, contact tracing, and the quarantine policy.

The school board said they installed 25,000 new air filters and 1,000 air purification systems. Buses will be sanitized twice a day, after the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off.

They also talked about more strategic contact tracing to try to prevent entire classes from being out if someone gets sick, which would be done with seating assignments.

The doctors also encouraged as much outdoor time as possible for lunch, recess, or physical education and said masks would not be necessary outdoors for these activities.

If Miami-Dade County Public Schools institutes a mask mandate, it will defy an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed at blocking mandatory mask rules.

The State Board of Education on Tuesday threatened penalties against school officials in Alachua and Broward counties who require doctors’ notes before students can opt out of mask requirements. The districts could face possible loss of funding, removal of local officials and further action from the state Legislature for requiring masks.

President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona last week to praise them for doing “the right thing” in defiance of executive orders from their governors. The Biden administration also promised federal money if DeSantis carries out a threat to withhold some state funds from districts imposing mask mandates.

Miami-Dade has the nation’s fourth-largest school district with 334,000 students, while Broward is the sixth-largest district with 261,000 students.