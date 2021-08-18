MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In addition to those immunocompromised, top U.S. health officials say everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 will need a booster shot.

This as the Department of Health and Human Services said current protection against hospitalizations and death could diminish.

Dr. O’Neil J. Pyk, the chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center, said this recommendation is not a surprise.

“Now that we are several months into this and we’ve had adequate time to research the patients and their response to the vaccine, we now have some better data on how long it takes for that level of protection to remain over that period,” said Pyk.

In a joint statement, the HHS said Wednesday:

“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.”

But the vaccine struggle continues in South Florida as officials are still trying to get folks their first vaccine dose.

“Even within our own hospital and healthcare community we have still a number of our collogues who have chosen not to,” said Dr. Pyke.

Beginning August 23, Jackson Health System employees, physicians, students and onsite vendors will be required to be vaccinated.

The hope is that misinformation spreading in hospitals and in communities will be removed.

“I want to be on the right side, safe side,” said Eric Brown.

Brown got his second vaccine dose Wednesday afternoon at Central Broward Park.

“I’ll just wait and see a little first, if it works out, maybe I’ll get the third one,” said Brown.

Last week, that additional dose for those immunocompromised was cleared for those who got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

According to the FDA, third doses can only be given at least four weeks after getting a second dose and should be the same brand as the previous shots.