MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Grace is headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, the center of the storm was 295 miles east of Tulum, Mexico.

Grace was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, Grace make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday.

Grace has sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Some additional strengthening is forecast before the center of Grace reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula from north of Cancun to Campeche, and the Yucatan Peninsula from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri was moving west near 8 mph with 65-mph winds.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the center was about 190 miles southwest of Bermuda.

A turn to the north is expected on Friday with that motion continuing into the weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but Henri could still become a hurricane by the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.