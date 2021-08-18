MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just west of Grand Cayman, Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunters found that Grace had strengthened into a hurricane.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the center of the storm was 65 miles west of Grand Cayman.

Grace was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move away from Grand Cayman on Wednesday. It is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico early Friday.

Grace has sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Some additional strengthening is forecast before the center of Grace reaches the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula from north of Cancun to Campeche, and the Yucatan Peninsula from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri was moving west near 8 mph with 65-mph winds.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the center was about 190 miles southwest of Bermuda.

A turn to the north is expected on Friday with that motion continuing into the weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but Henri could still become a hurricane by the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings for this storm.