FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Relief supplies for Haiti are being sorted and packed at a shipping company at Port Everglades.

It’s been four days since a 7.2 earthquake rocked the southwestern areas of that country. Those in the harder hit areas are still waiting for aid and hospitals are overwhelmed. Relief efforts have been hampered by rain brought by what was then Tropical Depression Grace.

Broward Commissioner Dale Holness made a plea for supplies earlier this week and the South Florida community did not disappoint.

From pallets of water and food to medical supplies, tents, construction materials, and generators, people and businesses have been making donations.

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who runs a healthcare company, donated gloves, gauze tape, wound wash, and bandages.

“Now is the time infections are setting in,” she said. “Eventually they will need intravenous supplies, which I’m working on.

Accordia Shipping CEO Vilguins Louissaint was born in Haiti. His company has been shipping cars to Haiti for three years. He said they’re accepting everything because those impacted need everything.

“Anything you can ever take on, we’ve got medical supplies, you got boxes of medical supplies. We have canned goods. Anything that can help the country right now. We took everything, we have mattresses,” he said.

Accordia is accepting donations up until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The ship will set sail Thursday morning.

