ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – For the first time in Disney’s history, line-skipping privileges at the parks will have an added cost starting this fall.
Disney has retired its free FastPass system, replacing it with Disney Genie+.READ MORE: Broward Commissioner Dale Holness’ Daughter Accused Of COVID Relief Funds Fraud
The new system allows guests to access the “Lightning Lane” for an upcharge.READ MORE: Miami-Dade County Schools Issue Mask Mandate, Defying DeSantis Order
It’ll cost $15 a person at Disney World and $20 at Disney Land.
There is a free version of the app. It’s a planning tool that allows guests to create their own itinerary and get recommendations for different attractions.MORE NEWS: Advocates Urging TikTok To Improve Its Parental Monitoring Features
The app also provides information on current and forecasted wait times for rides.