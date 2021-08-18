MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite it being active in the tropics, the weather here in South Florida will be relatively calm, but hot.

Dry air over the Bahamas continues to move northwest and will be over the Florida Peninsula for the rest of the week. A few showers are possible but with the drier air they will remain limited and brief. A southeast breeze will help move what little activity there is through the east coast metro areas in the morning, leaving the area with steamy sunshine in the afternoon.

Heat index values will easily be above 100 degrees for a while and stay there with the lack of rain and clouds.

Hurricane Grace continues to move to the west-northwest. It is forecast to make landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early Thursday. From there it continues west over the Bay of Campeche before making another landfall along the coast of Mexico this weekend.

Post Tropical Cyclone depression Fred continues to move north over the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia and Eastern Ohio. Heavy rains from Fred will continue to spread northeast through Pennsylvania, New York, and the mountains of New England.

Tropical Storm Henri is located over the Western Atlantic at about the same latitude as Jacksonville. The storm is expected to continue moving west but turn north and eventually northeast long before it reaches the southeast coast. It is possible that it may become a hurricane as it travels north-northeast between Bermuda and the Carolinas. It will continue to turn northeast towards the North Atlantic but will be passing near New England and Eastern Canada sometime early next week.

Swells from Henri may reach much of the east coast and even travel south along the coast of Florida later this week and over the weekend. This may lead to increase surf and an elevated rip current risk.

Other than these three storms which are no direct threat to the area, there are no other areas of concern over the next five days. Moisture may try to work back into the area over the weekend increasing our storm chance here in South Florida, until then expect mainly dry conditions with temperatures above 90 degrees and heat index values above 100.