FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The summer break is over and it’s time to hit the books again for Broward public school students.

“We are so excited to have you coming in today. We’re here for you, we’re welcoming you with open arms, and have a great first day of school,” said Broward’s interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright.

As they return to the classroom, they’ll do so under a mask mandate.

The first day of school comes as the state’s Board of Education voted in favor of penalizing the Broward and Alachua school districts for imposing their mask mandates.

“We certainly hope that there are not going to be financial sanctions. Because we know that any time that occurs, that’s money that typically would be designated for our students. So that is something that we do take into consideration. But I will go back to it again, and you’ve heard me say this before, the guiding principle for me is “students first” and no amount of money that is out there is going to be something that is worth the potential risk of a life,” said Cartwright.

Under Broward’s policy, masks are mandatory for students, staff, and visitors at all district schools and facilities, including school buses. There will be standard seating capacity on the buses.

Parents can request to opt out due to medical conditions or provisions in their individual education plan, typically used for special needs students.

Masks will no be required outside.

When possible, a distance of three to six feet will be maintained between students in classrooms, hallways, and indoor common spaces.

There will be two nurses per school and voluntary COVID-19 tests will also be offered at all schools.

If a student, teacher, or staff member is sick, they’re urged to stay home.

School cafeterias will open for meal service through the traditional food service line and laptops will be issued to students who need them. All sports and athletic facilities are open.

Wednesday is also the first day of school for Archdiocese of Miami students, and like Broward public schools, masks are required.

Masks will be required indoors for those who are unvaccinated, including staff, teachers, and children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Older students and adults will have the option of not wearing masks if they show proof that they are vaccinated, as long as social distancing of 3 to 6 feet or more can be maintained.

“We feel this is a morally and medically correct policy,” said Jim Rigg, the archdiocese’s new superintendent of schools and secretary for education, in a statement.

Masks will not be required while children and teachers are outdoors or during vigorous exercise.

This policy will remain in effect through at least August 31st.