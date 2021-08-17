MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace is spreading over Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

At 2 p.m., the center of the tropical storm was 25 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The storm was moving west near 15 mph with 50 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near the northern Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon. Grace is forecast to move near or over the Cayman Islands late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Punta Allen.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jamaica, the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas, and Camaguey, and the Cayman Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, and Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri has strengthened a bit.

At 2 p.m., the center was about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Henri was moving toward the west-southwest near 6 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda through Tuesday night.

Sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center stopped issuing advisories for Fred.

The storm system is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday night and merge with a frontal system on Wednesday.