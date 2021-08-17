MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is nearing Jamaica after causing flooding across portions of Hispaniola.

At 8 a.m., the center of Grace was 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The storm was moving west near 16 mph with 45 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near or over Jamaica on Tuesday. Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Punta Allen.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jamaica, the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas, and Camaguey, and the Cayman Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coast of Haiti, and the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, and Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri has strengthened a bit.

At 8 a.m., the center was about 130 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Henri was moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph.

A turn toward the west is forecast by Tuesday night, followed by a motion to the west-northwest or northwest by late Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda late Tuesday.

Sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible during the next day or so.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center has stopped issuing advisories for Fred.

The depression will move across western and northern Georgia on Tuesday, across the southern Appalachian Mountains Tuesday night, and into the central Appalachians by early Wednesday.

Fred is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday night and merge with a frontal system on Wednesday.