(CBSMiami)- With NFL organizations making their first set of cuts on Tuesday to get down to 85 players prior to the deadline, the Tim Tebow tight end experiment has come to an end in Jacksonville. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old a move which Tebow himself confirmed on his Twitter account.

The former quarterback was attempting to return to the league after nine seasons away and said in his tweets that he was “thankful for the highs and lows” and expressed gratitude to the Jaguars organization for giving him the opportunity.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

The former Gators quarterback played in the team’s 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener on Saturday night and saw one target but did not record a reception. His appearance was mostly noted for some video of blocking attempts that surfaced online during the game which saw plenty of comments.

Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn't even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021

Tebow’s short time with the Jaguars will be remembered mostly for the jersey sales that he drove, with his number 85 jersey topping the list in the 24 hours after his signing back in May.

His release on Tuesday could be the end of the road for his football career with teams across the league making similar roster cut downs and more cuts coming in the next few weeks as teams look to get to the final 53-man roster prior to Week 1.